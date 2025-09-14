Heavy rain triggers waterlogging in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sept 14 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on Sunday evening causing water-logging on the roads and traffic snarls at different places in the city.

Boudha Nagar Community Hall in Musheerabad received 121 mm of rainfall, followed by 112.8 mm in Jawahar Nagar Community Hall also in Musheerabad during 8.30 AM to 9 PM, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

Due to the sudden downpour, waterlogging occurred on the roads even as traffic police took steps to clear the water.

The Met Centre of IMD here warned that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts from 08.30 PM on Sunday to 08.30 AM on September 15.

It further warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts during the same period.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, in a post on 'X' said, "Personally overseeing the situation at the command control centre, Banjara Hills Road No 12, where heavy rainwater has caused waterlogging. @GHMCOnline & @Comm_HYDRAA teams are actively diverting water and managing traffic rerouting. Directed officials to use a couple of more motors to clear water swiftly." PTI VVK VVK ADB