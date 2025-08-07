Heavy rain triggers waterlogging, traffic snarls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad Thursday evening, leading to waterlogging on the roads and massive traffic snarls at various places in the city.

Khazaguda Sports Complex at Gachibowli received 123.5 mm of rainfall, followed by 111.3 mm of rain at Sringar Colony during 8.30 AM to 8 PM, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

The city's disaster management personnel and traffic police took steps to clear the water on the roads.

News channels showed footage of a person riding a two-wheeler being swept away in the rainwater at Srinagar Colony.

Traffic moved at a snail's pace at Lakdi-ka-pul, Dilsukhnagar, Raj Bhavan Road, IT hub areas of Madhapur and Gachibowli.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is camping in Delhi, asked officials to be alert in view of the heavy rain in Hyderabad and other places in the state.

He spoke to senior officials, including Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Jitender, and asked them to keep the disaster response teams ready for deployment.

Reddy asked the officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to monitor the situation continuously, an official release said.

He also told the officials to take steps to address traffic and electricity supply-related issues and to take precautionary measures in low-lying areas, it said.

Reddy urged the residents of Hyderabad to avoid travelling unless urgent.

Following the CM's directives, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao held a teleconference with officials. He asked them to take all precautions to prevent any loss of life due to the heavy rain, an official release said.

Observing that a heavy rainfall of 12 cms was reported from some areas in the city, the Chief Secretary instructed the officials to take steps to clear waterlogging at Raj Bhavan Road, Shaikpet and in the city's IT hub, it said.

Due to the sudden downpour, waterlogging occurred at several low-lying areas, significantly affecting the free flow of traffic, particularly at Langar House, Nanal Nagar, and KCP Junction, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, in coordination with the HYDRAA are actively working to clear the waterlogging and to restore smooth traffic movement, it said.

Commuters were requested to cooperate with traffic personnel on duty, it added.

The Met Centre of IMD forecasts light to moderate rain or thundershowers and intense spells at times, accompanied by gusty winds are likely in parts of the city towards evening or night on August 8. PTI SJR VVK SJR ADB