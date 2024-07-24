Heavy rainfall at several places in Rajasthan in last 24 hours

Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Heavy rainfall was recorded at several places in Rajasthan due to active monsoon in the last 24 hours, a MeT department spokesperson said.

During this period, the maximum rainfall of 120 mm was recorded in Sarmathura of Dholpur, 96 mm in Bahadurpur of Alwar, 85 mm in Rajgarh, 75 mm in Shahpura of Jaipur, 66 mm in Alwar and 51 mm in Goluwala of Hanumangarh.

According to the department, from Wednesday 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, 36 mm rain was recorded in Churu, 28.5 mm in Dungarpur, 27.4 mm in Alwar, 11.5 mm in Karauli, 11.6 mm in Mount Abu.

According to the department, the maximum temperature in Phalodi on Wednesday was 39.2 degrees Celsius, 39 degrees in Jaisalmer and Barmer, and 37.3 degrees in Bikaner and Ganganagar.

The day temperature in other major places of the state was recorded between 36.8 degrees and 30.4 degrees Celsius.

Radheshyam Sharma, in-charge of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, said the low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh has weakened and turned into a circulation system on Wednesday and the monsoon trough line was passing through Bikaner, Sikar on Wednesday.

He said that rain activities are likely to continue in many parts of eastern Rajasthan and in some parts of the Bikaner division of western Rajasthan during the next four-five days. PTI AG MNK MNK