Heavy rainfall continues in Rajasthan; More showers likely in last week of August

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Rainfall activity continued across Rajasthan, with light to moderate rains being reported in the eastern parts of the state over the last 24 hours, the MeT department spokesperson said on Sunday.

Some parts of eastern Rajasthan witnessed heavy rainfall as well, while western Rajasthan also recorded light to moderate rains, he said.

Masuda in Ajmer district recorded the highest rainfall of 111.5 mm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday.

Mount Abu in Sirohi district saw 106 mm of rain, while Kishangarh and Nasirabad in Ajmer recorded 80 mm and 60 mm of rain, respectively, according to the department.

The Met department indicated the likely formation of back-to-back low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days.

As a result, monsoon activity is expected to remain strong across most parts of Rajasthan in the last week of August, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall, it said.