Heavy rainfall, flash floods wreak havoc in J-K's Ramban; 3 dead

Ramban/Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) Heavy rainfall due to cloudbursts triggered flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early Sunday, leaving three people dead and damaging scores of houses, shops and roads, while more than 100 people were rescued.

Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded after traffic on the strategic 250-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended due to debris from mountains blocking the route at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal, officials said.

A number of villages were cut off from the district headquarters as roads were swept away in flash floods. A cloudburst struck the Seri Bagna village, resulting in the death of three persons -- Aqib Ahmad (12), his brother Mohd Saqib (10) and their neighbour Muni Ram (65).

“I have never seen such a weather condition in my entire life. I was woken up by the deafening sound of the cloudburst at around 4.30 am and within no time heard cries for help,” Mohammad Hafiz, a resident of the village, told PTI.

Boulders and sludge from landslides and mudslides covered many areas. Hundreds of local volunteers were the first respondents to reach out to the victims in the affected villages.

“We managed to pull out the two brothers after a portion of their house collapsed due to the flash floods but both of them were dead,” Hafiz said.

With the latest fatalities, five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the Jammu region in two days. Two people, including a woman, were killed and another woman was injured when they were struck by lightning in the Arnas area of Reasi district late on Saturday.

The officials said about 40 residential houses were damaged after a flash flood hit Dharam Kund village. Ten houses were fully damaged while the rest suffered partial damage.

More than 100 trapped villagers were rescued by police personnel who rushed to the site despite the continuous downpour, they said.

Several vehicles were swept away in the flood caused by an overflowing stream, officials said.

"The situation is bad.. on my return I will submit my report to the chief minister," Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said in Ramban after he visited the affected areas accompanied by NC MLAs Arjun Singh Raju (Ramban) and Sajad Shaheen (Banihal).

A senior government official said there has been massive damage in the entire district due to heavy rain, cloudbursts, high-velocity winds, landslides and hailstorms.

"We are monitoring the situation and an assessment will be carried out later to provide assistance to the affected population. Our priority at the moment is to safeguard lives," said the senior official, who did not wish to be named.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives and said that all possible assistance was being extended to the affected families.

The district administration, State Disaster Response Force and rescue teams were on the job to ensure swift relief, Sinha said.

"The purpose of my visit is to convey to the people that Omar Abdullah-led government stands with them in this hour of grief," the deputy chief minister said in Ramban.

He said a detailed report will be sought from the deputy commissioner and every attempt will be made to compensate the losses suffered by the people.

Teams from the Police, SDRF, civil volunteers, Army and other stakeholder departments and agencies, besides volunteers from local NGOs, were actively engaged in rescue and restoration operations across the affected areas, an official said.

“The administration is implementing Government directives with utmost urgency to intensify rescue operations and ensure the safety and welfare of the affected people,” Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary said.

He said all government and private schools, colleges and technical education institutions shall remain closed in the district on April 21 in view of the inclement weather.

A traffic department spokesperson said vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was stopped from both sides due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at multiple places between Nashri and Banihal.

He said the rain was continuing along the highway and commuters were advised not to travel on the arterial road till the weather improved and the road cleared.

A stretch of the road near Panthiyal was also swept away, an officials said and added all the stranded people were moved to safety.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh appreciated the district administration for prompt action in saving precious lives.

"I am in constant touch with the deputy commissioner. The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives," he added.

The Udhampur MP said every kind of relief -- financial and otherwise -- was being provided.

"The deputy commissioner has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required, can be provided from the MP's personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity," Singh said.

NC leader Farooq Abdullah said large-scale damage has been reported in the Ramban and Banihal areas.

"The government is rushing its ministers to the affected areas and we will also request the Centre for financial assistance so that adequate relief is given to the people hit by the disaster," he said.