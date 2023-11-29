Heavy rainfall forecast for Andhra Pradesh till Dec 5

Amaravati: Parts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive thunderstorms and heavy rains till December 5 under the influence of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The well-marked low pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression and a cyclonic storm subsequently, the Met Department said in a press release.

It forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and in Rayalaseema on Friday.

For Sunday, it forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Advertisment

On December 4, extremely heavy rainfall was likely in parts of south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema and heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places.

According to the Met Department, the low pressure area over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved in a west-northwest direction and lay as a well marked low pressure area around 8.30 am on Wednesday. This weather system is likely to move west and northwestwards and intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

Further, it is expected to move in a northwest direction and intensify into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around December 2.

Farmers were advised to take up harvest operations immediately in view of the forecast for heavy rainfall.