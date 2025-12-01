Heavy rainfall forecast for parts of Andhra on Monday

Amaravati, Dec 1 (PTI) The remnants of cyclonic storm Ditwah, which has weakened into a deep depression, are likely to trigger heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rains, accompanied by squally winds up to 60 kmph.

"Parts of Nellore and Tirupati districts will receive heavy rainfall. Isolated places of coastal Andhra are also expected to receive heavy rainfall," said Jain, MD of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, in an official release.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department forecast moderate rainfall at a few places in Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari and Konaseema districts.

Fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea until Tuesday and people and farmers were asked to remain vigilant.