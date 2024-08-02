Heavy rainfall in Himachal till August 6: MeT office

Shimla, Aug 2 (PTI) The meteorological office here on Friday issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning in isolated places in ten out districts of Himachal Pradesh till August 6.

It also cautioned of the possibility of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas and damage to plantations and standing crops and houses due to strong winds, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, light rains continued in parts of the state. Kasol recorded 33 mm of rain followed by 19 mm in Seobagh, 11 mm in Hamirpur, 10 mm in Manali, 7.2 mm in Nahan, 7 mm each in Nadaun and Bilaspur, 6 mm in Jubbarhatti, 3 mm each in Dharamshala, Solan and Keylong and 2 mm each in Mandi and Chamba.

Shimla received light showers.

Rain-related incidents have claimed 73 lives since the onset of monsoon on June 27 till August 1 and the state has also suffered losses to the tune of Rs 649 crore, according to the state's Emergency Operation Centre.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night recording a low of 12.5 degree Celsius while Una was hottest during the day recording a high of 36.4 degree Celsius. PTI BPL NB NB