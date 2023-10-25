Heavy rainfall in Kerala's Idukki; water released from a couple of dams

Idukki: Heavy rainfall in the high-range Idukki district of the state prompted the authorities on Wednesday to release water from a couple of minor dams where water had reached close to the red level.

The district administration of Idukki said that permission was granted to release 500 cumex of water from the Pampla dam and raise two shutters of Kallar dam by 10 centimeters each.

The administration said the permission was granted in view of heavy rainfall in the catchment area of the two dams and rise in their water storage levels.

It advised people living along the Periyar, Kallar and Chinnar rivers to be cautious and follow the safety directions issued by the authorities.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday had issued a yellow alert in Idukki and three other districts of the state.

There were also reports of landslides in some parts of the state following the heavy rains.

While more than an acre of agricultural land was lost in the landslides, no one was hurt and no houses were damaged, local authorities had said.

A 'yellow alert' means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.