Heavy rainfall in Kolkata, dry weather likely in Bengal from next week

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) Kolkata and its adjoining districts recorded heavy rainfall on Friday afternoon, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the metropolis, officials said.

The city registered 69-mm rainfall in nine hours from 8.30 am on Friday, while neighbouring Salt Lake recorded 27-mm rain during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Other places that recorded significant amount of rainfall are Haldia (60 mm) in Purba Medinipur and Diamond Harbour (48 mm) in South 24 Parganas, both coastal districts along the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has forecast dry weather in West Bengal from next week.

Light rain may occur at one or two places in the state for the next three to four days, it said in a bulletin.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely at one or two places in south Bengal, including Kolkata, till Saturday morning.

Light rain or thundershowers are also likely to occur at one or two places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, the bulletin added. PTI AMR RBT