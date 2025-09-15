Heavy rainfall in parts of Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sept 15 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed parts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra on the second consecutive day on Monday, sending rivers in spate and inundating several areas. Keshegaon circle in Dharashiv district recorded the highest rainfall of 105 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Monday, officials said.

An orange alert has been issued for Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while a yellow alert has been sounded for Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Jalna for Monday.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in 32 revenue circles across Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts.

A day earlier, an intense wet spell affected seven villages in Hingoli district. Two women from Gunda village of Vasmat drowned in flowing water and died, the official said.

The average rainfall in the Marathwada region, comprising eight districts, since June this year has been recorded at 676 mm, which is 79 mm above the average rainfall.

Copious rains have boosted the water stock in eleven major irrigation projects in the region to 94.36 per cent. The water storage stood at 89.32 per cent on the same day last year.

Water is discharged at the rate of 1.51 lakh cusecs from ten irrigation projects, with the highest discharge of 91,854 cusecs underway from the Vishnupuri dam in Nanded, officials added. PTI AW NSK