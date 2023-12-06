Heavy rainfall in three Telangana districts

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Heavy rainfall was reported at few places in three districts of Telangana over the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at few places in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at most places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam districts. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Mulugu district of Telangana during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, according to the daily weather report.

Rainfall occurred at many places over Telangana, it said adding Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded 34 cm rainfall followed by Palawancha 25 cm and Chandrugonda 23 cm (both in Bhadradri Kothagudem district).

The Met Centre here said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana from 1300 hours on December 6 to 0830 hours on December 7.

It also said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem districts of the state during the same period. PTI VVK VVK SA