Heavy rainfall, landslides wreak havoc in J-K's Ramban; 3 dead

Ramban/Jammu: Heavy rainfall due to cloudbursts triggered flash floods and landslides in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early Sunday, leaving three people dead and damaging scores of houses and roads, while more than 100 people were rescued.

Traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended as the road was blocked at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal due to landslides and mudslides, officials said.

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded on the 250-kilometre highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

A cloudburst struck the Seri Bagna village, resulting in the deaths of three persons, including brothers Aqib Ahmad and Mohd Saqib. The rescue operation in the village was continuing when the last reports were received, officials said.

With the latest fatalities, five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the Jammu region in two days. Two people, including a woman, were killed and another woman was injured when they were struck by lightning in the Arnas area of Reasi district late on Saturday.

The officials said about 40 residential houses were damaged after a flash flood hit Dharam Kund village. Ten houses were fully damaged while the rest suffered partial damage.

More than 100 trapped villagers were rescued by police personnel who rushed to the site despite the continuous downpour, they said.

Several vehicles were swept away in the flood caused by an overflowing stream, officials said, "The situation is bad.. on my return I will submit my report to the chief minister," Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said in Ramban after he visited the affected areas accompanied by NC MLAs Arjun Singh Raju (Ramban) and Sajad Shaheen (Banihal).

A senior government official said there has been massive damage in the entire district due to heavy rain, cloudbursts, high-velocity winds, landslides and hailstorms.

"We are monitoring the situation and an assessment will be carried out later to provide assistance to the affected population. Our priority at the moment is to safeguard lives," said the senior official, who did not wish to be named.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives and said that all possible assistance is being extended to the affected families.

The district administration, State Disaster Response Force and rescue teams were on the job to ensure swift relief, Sinha said.

"The purpose of my visit is to convey to the people that Omar Abdullah led government stands with them in this hour of grief," the deputy chief minister said in Ramban.

He said a detailed report will be sought from the deputy commissioner and every attempt will be made to compensate the losses suffered by the people.

A traffic department spokesperson said vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was stopped from both sides due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at multiple places between Nashri and Banihal.

He said the rain was continuing along the highway and commuters were advised not to travel on the arterial road till the weather improved and the road cleared.

A stretch of the road near Panthiyal was also swept away, the officials said and added all the stranded people were moved to safety.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh appreciated the district administration headed by Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary for prompt action in saving precious lives.

"There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The national highway stands blocked and unfortunately, there have been three casualties and loss of property for a couple of families," he said in a post on X.

"I am in constant touch with the deputy commissioner. The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives," he added.

The Udhampur MP said every kind of relief -- financial and otherwise -- was being provided.

"The deputy commissioner has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required, can be provided from the MP's personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity," Singh said.

NC leader Farooq Abdullah said large-scale damage has been reported in the Ramban and Banihal areas.

"The government is rushing its ministers to the affected areas and we will also request the Centre for financial assistance so that adequate relief is given to the people hit by the disaster," he said.