Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Kerala; two deaths reported

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Kerala in the last couple of days leading to the death of two people in Alappuzha district of the state.

The deaths occurred in an accident on Sunday evening when the driver of an autorickshaw carrying a family of four lost control amidst the heavy rain as a result of which the vehicle overturned and fell into the Achankovil river.

While a woman died in the mishap, her son had gone missing. The woman's husband, daughter and the autorickshaw driver were rescued by locals, a fire rescue official said.

"The body of the boy was found today morning after search operations by a scuba team," the official said.

In Pathanamthitta district, due to isolated heavy rainfall over the last 3 days, landslides were reported from some parts and one shutter of the Moozhiyar dam was opened which would lead to rise in water level of Pamba river, the local administration said.

It also said heavy rainfall was expected in some parts of the district in the coming 24 hours and therefore, a holiday has been declared on Monday for educational institutions in Konni taluk.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that moderate rainfall was likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts of the state during the day.

The IMD also said moderate rain was likely to continue in Kerala for the next 5 days with a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places from September 4 to 8.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) said that there was a possibility of high waves and storm surges along the Kerala coast during the day.

Fishermen and coastal residents have been asked to be cautious and stay away from the dangerous areas as well as avoid trips to the beach or any sea-related activities.

Instructions were also issued to keep fishing and other vessels safely moored in the harbour and to maintain a safe gap between the boats to avoid the risk of their colliding with each other.