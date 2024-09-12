Heavy rainfall likely in city

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with the weather department issuing an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall.

The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department issued an orange alert for the the city. An orange alert denotes heavy rainfall and also potential disruptions to rail, road and air transport.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the satisfactory category, with a reading of 83 till 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.