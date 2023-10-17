Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Kerala on Tuesday: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall during the day in some parts of Kerala due to the presence of cyclonic circulations over the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep.

The IMD also predicted medium to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in the state for the next 5 days due to the cyclonic circulations which it said were expected to gather strength by October 21.

It also said thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds were likely to occur at one or two places in Kasaragod district of the state during the day.

The heavy rains in the last few days had waterlogged and flooded many parts of the state, especially in the southernmost district of Thiruvananthapuram and the capital city.

Water had receded from many parts of the district on Monday.

In view of the flooding and waterlogging in parts of the state, the government had on Monday advised extreme caution against spread of infectious diseases in areas flooded due to the rains.

The government had said there was a chance of spread of infectious diseases, such as leptospirosis -- which is caused by contact with water or soil contaminated with the urine of animals such as rats.

It had directed that surveillance in the districts be strengthened and awareness activities be intensified, apart from ensuring availability of medicines.

Residents of flooded areas and those involved in rescue operations should take doxycycline tablets as prescribed by health professionals for the prevention of leptospirosis infection, it had said. PTI HMP HMP SS