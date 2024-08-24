Heavy rainfall likely in south Bengal districts till Aug 26

Kolkata: The Met Department on Saturday warned of very heavy rainfall till August 26 in several south Bengal districts, owing to a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and a vigorous monsoon.

The cyclonic circulation is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the region by Monday, it said in a bulletin.

The weather office said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in the districts of South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Hooghly, Birbhum, East and West Bardhaman.

Heavy rain is likely in other districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata.

Sharp showers in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon led to waterlogging in several areas in the central and north part, including the arterial Central Avenue.

The Met office also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea over north Bay of Bengal adjoining the state's coast till August 26.