Heavy rainfall likely to continue in many parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) Heavy to very heavy showers lashed Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, with Khajuwala in Bikaner district receiving the maximum rainfall of 19 mm, officials said on Friday.

Many areas faced waterlogging and roads were inundated, the officials said.

A portion of a local dam in Borkhandi Kalan in Tonk district was damaged, causing water to accumulate in low-lying areas, they added.

According to Met Centre, Jaipur, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Nagaur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer and Jaisalmer areas on Friday. In a period of 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, Sawai Madhopur's Malarna Dungar recorded 14 mm of rain, the weather office said.

Sawai Madhopur's Khandar, Jaipur's Chomu and Sikar's Srimadhopur each recorded 12 mm, while Jaipur's Jamwa Ramgarh and Paota recorded 11 mm each, the weather office said, adding many other places across the state recorded less than 11 mm of rain. On Thursday, a six-year-old girl was among three people who drowned after rainwater gushed into the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area here.

In Jhalawar district, three people, including a woman, riding on a motorcycle on a bridge were swept away by the overflowing Kalisindh river on the same day. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ