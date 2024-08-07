Heavy rainfall of over 100 mm recorded in 25 places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain lashed several areas of Odisha since August 6 with over 100 mm of rainfall recorded in at least 25 places, the IMD said on Wednesday.

According to a report of India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhubaneswar centre, Banki in Cuttack district and Bhapur in Nayagarh district witnessed heavy rainfall of 317 mm and 210 mm, respectively, during the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Similarly, 17 places including Begunia and Bolagarh in Khurda district, Hindol in Dhenkanal, Binika and Birmaharajpur in Sonepur, Dabugaon and Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur and Dharamgarh, Kesingha and Barla in Kalahandi district have recorded rainfall ranging from 121 to 196 mm during the period, the weather office said.

Besides, another 10 places in Odisha received downpour of 95.4 to 115 mm.

Due to heavy rainfall, water logging was reported from low-lying areas in different districts.

At least 30 villages in Boudh district remained cut off as water was flowing above the Samaleswari Nallah bridge in Kantamal area.

Similarly, a few villages in the Birmaharajpur block of Sonepur district also remained cut off from the block headquarters as water was flowing above the Ghungi Nallah, sources said.