Heavy rainfall to continue in Odisha for another three days: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall inseveral districts in Odisha over the next three days.

According to IMD's Bhubaneswar regional centre, districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda are expected to receive 7 to 11 cm of rainfall on Thursday and Friday. A yellow warning (be updated) has been issued for these areas.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall warnings (yellow) have been extended to Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Bargarh districts, weather officials said.

The state has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall due to consecutive low-pressure areas and active monsoon conditions.

From June 1 to August 14, Odisha has received an average of 648.3 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal of 724.8 mm. During this period, Malkangiri, Boudh, and Nuapada districts have experienced excess rainfall, 16 districts have received normal rainfall, and 11 districts are categorized as deficient.