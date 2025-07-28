Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in Imphal

Imphal, Jul 28 (PTI) Overnight heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging at various parts of Imphal on Monday, causing traffic disruptions and commuting woes for people, officials said.

Waterlogging was reported at Kakwa, Sagolband, and Kwakeithel areas in Imphal West district and Andro Parking, Palace compound, and Kongba Nandeibam in Imphal East district, they said.

Regular traffic was disrupted as both private and public vehicles faced difficulties driving through knee deep water along the road at Kakwa, Govindaji Road, Meino leirak and Kwakeithel in the state capital.

"Heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded during the last 24 hours in Imphal valley, including Imphal airport, Yaralpat and Lamsang," officials at the Meteorological Centre Imphal said.

Officials said more rainfall was expected in Imphal valley and parts of the Manipur hills in the next 24 hours.

"Rivers flowing across Imphal valley, including Imphal river, Nambul river and Iril river, also witnessed a slight increase in water level at 10 am on Monday, though it is yet to reach flood and warning level mark," officials at Water Resources department said. PTI COR RG