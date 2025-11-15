Heavy rainfall warning in TN, govt asks districts to take precautionary measures

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday urged the administration of various districts to take necessary precautionary measures in view of heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department.

The government said due to the presence of an upper air circulation, a low pressure has formed over the parts of the southeast Sri Lanka coasts and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal as of 8.30 am of Saturday.

Referring to the IMD report, the government added that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over the northeast, delta and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in the next four days, an official release said.

"The district administration are advised to take all necessary precautionary measures," it said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected occur in one or two places in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts during the next 24 hours.

In the next 24-48 hours, heavy rain to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at one or two places in Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Villupuram.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Mannar and the Kanniyakumari sea areas, as squally winds are likely to blow at a speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph with gusts reaching upto 55 kmph, it said.

The situation is being continuously monitored through the state emergency operations centre, the government added.