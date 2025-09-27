Heavy rainfall warning issued for Maharashtra till Sep 30

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has issued an advisory urging people to remain cautious amid a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state till September 30.

The state emergency operations centre, citing predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said on Saturday that widespread rain is expected across many districts during this period.

Intense rainfall may lead to urban flooding in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, it warned.

The IMD has already issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai and adjoining districts on Sunday, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall.

The advisory directed district administrations to remain alert and take precautionary measures against possible landslides in ghat areas and flash floods in vulnerable locations. It asked the authorities to closely monitor rivers and keep district control rooms operational round the clock.

Officials have also been instructed to deploy water pumps in low-lying urban areas, keep watch over structurally weak buildings, and station repair teams for power and road infrastructure. The advisory further said that water levels in medium-sized dams in Konkan and upper catchment areas should be reviewed regularly.

Public alerts are being sent through SMS, social media and local media outlets. Citizens have been urged to avoid flood-prone and dangerous areas, follow official instructions, refrain from unnecessary travel during heavy rains, and seek shelter in relief centres if required, it said.

People have also been advised not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms.

According to the government, Marathwada, already reeling under heavy rains, is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall until September 29.

Meanwhile, incessant rains pounded several parts of Marathwada in Maharashtra on Saturday, cutting off villages and inundating low-lying roads and bridges in the traditionally drought-prone region, officials said.

More than 65 mm of rainfall was recorded in several parts of Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts in 24 hours ending at 8 am.

Gangakhed in Parbhani district received the highest rainfall of 143 mm in a single day, an official said.

Heavy rains and swollen rivers have caused large-scale damage in Marathwada since September 20, claiming at least nine lives, and floods have destroyed crops on lakhs of acres.

The Marathwada region, in the central part of the state, comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed and Dharashiv. PTI ND KRK ARU NR