Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lash parts of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 13 (PTI) Intermittent heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed several parts of Kerala on Tuesday with the Indian Meteorological Department sounding an orange alert predicting very heavy rainfall in two districts.

As per the latest update of the IMD, Pathanamthitta and Idukki have been placed on orange alert on Tuesday.

Very heavy rainfall has been predicted in Ernakulam and Thrissur on Wednesday and in Idukki on Thursday, it said. Isolated places are likely to receive intense downpour in these districts, the IMD added.

An orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

The weather agency also warned of isolated heavy rains with the accompaniment of thunderstorms and strong winds 40 kmph speed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts today.

Authorities have warned of sea incursion in various coasts and asked people living in coastal hamlets to be extra vigilant.

They also advised people to completely avoid night travel through mountainous areas and not to venture into rivers during the time of heavy rains.