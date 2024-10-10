National

Heavy rains along with thunderstorms lash Mumbai; Navaratri celebrations hit

NewsDrum Desk
Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai on late Thursday evening.

Due to the showers, waterlogging was reported from some low-lying areas in the metropolis.

The sudden downpour took many by surprise as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had only issued a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rainfall in the financial capital.

The showers also hampered the ongoing Navratri festivities and spoiled 'garba' (a ritualistic and devotional dance associated with the nine-day festival) plans of many revellers. PTI PR RSY

