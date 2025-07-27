Heavy rains batter Ahmedabad, parts of Gujarat; CM reviews situation

Ahmedabad, Jul 27 (PTI) Heavy downpours lashed several parts of Gujarat on Sunday, disrupting normal life in Ahmedabad city, where many localities were inundated and traffic was affected.

Amid heavy rain warnings in the state, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation and asked district collectors to remain alert and constantly watch the situation, officials said.

Among the worst hit were Ahmedabad, Kheda and Anand districts, parts of which received between 100 and 263 mm rainfall from 6 am to 8 pm, as per the data shared by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Daskroi taluka in Ahmedabad received 263 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state during this period.

Heavy rains in Ahmedabad caused waterlogging in many localities, inconveniencing residents.

As many as 182 of the state’s 251 talukas received some rains since 6 am on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places, with isolated extremely heavy falls” are very likely in the districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Ahmedabad and Mahisagar on Monday.

Heavy rains are also forecast in isolated parts of the state during the next two days, the IMD said.

The state has so far received around 60 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall, while north and south Gujarat and Kutch regions have received more than 60 per cent. Saurashtra and East Central regions have received around 55 per cent of the average rainfall so far, the SEOC data showed.

On Saturday, isolated places in Banaskantha district of north Gujarat received extremely heavy rains, while Mehsana, Kheda, Patan, Aravalli, Sabarkantha, Valsad and Gandhinagar received very heavy rains, said officials. PTI KA NR