Heavy rains batter Coastal Karnataka, water-level rising in rivers

Mangaluru, Jul 24 (PTI) As heavy rains continued to lash different parts of the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, water-level in many rivers in the region kept rising in the last two days submerging low-lying areas.

Water levels in Nethravati, Phalguni and rivulets in many parts of DK district are posing threat to people living near the river banks. A few families have been shifted to safer places in Bantwal taluk, official sources said.

A large area of arecanut plantations have also been submerged in the taluk causing concern to the farmers. Schools in several taluks of DK and Udupi districts remained closed on Monday as authorities declared holidays.

The bathing ghat of Kukke Subrahmanya temple has been submerged with the level in Kumaradhara river rising to the danger mark and devotees have been asked not to visit the shrine till the rain subsides.

The Manjeshwar-Subrahmanya state highway remains flooded disrupting movement of vehicles on the route. Copious rains have also been reported from Addahole, Kollamogru, Subramanya and Bisile in DK.

Sources said a landslide that occurred on a hill at Karvalu area in Udupi district is posing threat to a high-tension electricity tower which carries 110 KV KPTCL overhead line. However, officials said necessary precautions have been taken.

If the tower gets damaged, there are chances of power supply getting affected in areas including Manipal, Brahmavar, Kunjibettu and Udyavar. Officials said that as a precautionary measure, the old line of Manipal-Hiriadka has been activated and installation is in progress from Sunday itself.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has predicted moderate to heavy rains in coastal Karnataka till July 27. PTI MVG MVG KH