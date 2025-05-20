Heavy rains batter north Kerala; IMD sounds red alert in four districts

Kozhikode (Kerala), May 20 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for four districts in northern Kerala, including Wayanad, as heavy rains continued to batter various parts of the region.

According to officials, widespread waterlogging has been reported in several urban centres, significantly affecting daily life and transportation in north Kerala.

While a red alert has been sounded for the districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode, an orange alert has been issued for Palakkad, Malappuram, and Thrissur.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), the districts where a red alert has been issued are likely to receive "extremely heavy rainfall", which refers to rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Isolated areas in districts under orange alert are expected to receive "very heavy rainfall", which the IMD defines as between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

KSDMA officials warned that extremely heavy rainfall could cause serious problems. A large volume of rain is likely to fall within a short period, which may lead to flash floods and landslides. Waterlogging is also expected in urban and low-lying areas.

"As the rain continues, the chances of landslides and mudslides may increase, especially in hilly regions," they said.

Authorities have urged the public and government departments to exercise extreme caution.

Officials also issued safety advice, urging people living in hilly areas experiencing heavy rain, particularly those at risk of landslides, mudslides, and flash floods, to move to safer locations as early as possible, preferably during daylight hours.

Residents in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging should assess the situation and move to nearby relief camps or safer shelters if necessary, they added.

The government has asked everyone to remain alert and follow official updates closely as the weather situation develops. PTI TGB SSK