Heavy rains batter parts of Rajasthan, cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in major cities

Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) Heavy rains battered several places in the past 24 hours, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several cities such as Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Ajmer districts witnessed heavy rains on Thursday night, leading to knee-deep water on the key road stretches in many cities and towns.

Light to moderate rains with thundershowers occurred at many places in the state in the past 24 hours, the MeT said.

On Friday, the monsoon is expected to remain active in Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions of eastern Rajasthan with the possibility of heavy rains at some places, a spokesperson of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said.

In the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, some parts could witness light rain while moderate to heavy rains have been forecast for one or two places, the spokesperson said.

He added that the monsoon is likely to remain active on Saturday in some parts of eastern and north-eastern Rajasthan, and some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Kota divisions.

On Friday, Amta in Baran recorded the maximum rainfall at 32.5 mm, while Kota recorded 32.4 mm, Alwar 24.4 mm and Ajmer 24.3 mm, weather data till 5.30 pm showed.

In the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, Mount Abu in Sirohi was the wettest with 14 cm rainfall, followed by 12 cm at Railmagra in Rajsamand, 11 cm at Phalodi in Jodhpur, 10 cm at Kotputli in Jaipur, and 9 cm each at Behrod in Alwar and Raisinghnagar in Sriganganagar 9 cm.

Many other places recorded rainfall ranging between 8 cm and 1 cm, the data showed. PTI AG RPA