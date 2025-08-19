Heavy rains: Bombay HC functions only till noon

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday functioned only till 12.30 pm due to incessant rains in the city.

Normally, the HC functions from 11 am to 5 pm.

Heavy rains battered Mumbai on Tuesday, affecting road and rail traffic and leading to the closure of government offices.

In a notice issued in the morning, the high court said due to heavy rains and bad weather forecast as well as difficulties for advocates and staff members in commuting, all courts will function only till 12.30 pm.

All officials/staff members are permitted to leave the office by 1pm, the notice said.

A day after rains pounded the city, heavy showerd continued on Tuesday as well, crippling normal life.

Several lawyers appeared online to argue their matters before the HC on Monday and Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert', forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining districts on Tuesday. PTI SP GK