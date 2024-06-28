Heavy rains bring Delhi to standstill; expose Kejriwal govt's tall claims

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Friday, waterlogging roads across the national capital and causing a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 to collapse.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am.

People posted videos and photos of vehicles stuck in inundated roads and long traffic snarls on social media.

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses severe waterlogging amidst a heavy downpour; visuals from Azad Market underpass. pic.twitter.com/8Rc8o97Nhl — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

A 2020 tweet came to haunt Arvind Kejriwal government in which it claimed to have solved the waterlogging issue at Minto Bridge.

Kejriwal Govt's newly installed technology comes to the rescue of the ever waterlogged Minto Bridge:



● New Monitoring System

● Water Level Indicator

● Mobile App to start pumps

● Wifi enabled CCTVs pic.twitter.com/JueKd2SLWk — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 19, 2020

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya attacked Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal government which has been making tall promises of solving waterlogging problem for about a decade.

Minto Bridge exposes AAP’s claim on resolving Delhi’s water logging problem. pic.twitter.com/4njFGRrYJm — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 28, 2024

Delhi is drowning… Thanks to the AAP, which controls, both, the state Govt and Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Looks like Atishi Marlena will have to do another fake fast for cleaning drains, which should have been done long ago! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 28, 2024

In a post on X, the traffic police said, "Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in both carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-Point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

Traffic at ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Dhaula Kuan were also affected due to waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day.

One person died and five were injured in the roof collapse incident at the Delhi airport, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.