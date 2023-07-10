Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Rajasthan, Mount Abu records 231 mm rainfall

Jaipur: Heavy to very heavy rainfall brought normal life to a standstill in parts of Rajasthan where Mount Abu in Sirohi district recorded 231 mm of rainfall -- the highest in the state during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

Advertisment

Several places in Sirohi, Ajmer, Pali, Karauli, Jaipur, Jalore, Tonk and Sikar faced waterlogging due to heavy rains.

According to the MeT department, Mount Abu witnessed “extremely heavy” rainfall, while Abu Road in Sirohi received 160 mm of rain, Ajmer 137 mm, Baniwas in Pali 128 mm and Masalpur in Karauli 120 mm whereas Sambhar in Jaipur, Bagoda in Jalore received 99 mm of rainfall each and Tonk 98 till 8.30 am on Monday since yesterday.

Several other areas in Sikar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Pali, Baran, Bhilwara, Nagaur and Sawai Madhopur also recorded “heavy rains”.

In Jaipur, many areas faced traffic congestion on Monday due to waterlogging caused by continuous rainfall since morning.

The department has issued a “yellow” alert for heavy rainfall in Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi and Udaipur on Monday and in Baran, Bundi, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh and Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday.