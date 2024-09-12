Heavy rains cause flooding in Gwalior: NDRF team arriving from Telangana for relief ops

Bhopal, Sep 12 (PTI) A 60-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is on its way from Hyderabad in Telangana to take part in flood relief operations in Gwalior region of Madhya Pradesh, a senior official said on Thursday.

The area has received 8 inches of rainfall in the past 24 hours, throwing normal life out of gear and inundating several villages, he said.

"People in Seknara village in Dabra tehsil will be airlifted. Some 500 people have been rescued amid flooding in the tehsil so far. Schools from nursery to Class VIII as well as offices in Gwalior have been ordered to remain shut on Friday and Saturday," he said.

Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the flood situation in a meeting here and asked state government staffers to not go on leave for the moment. PTI COR LAL BNM