Heavy rains cause tree falls, wall collapse in Thane; no casualty

Thane: Heavy rains and gusty winds were witnessed in Maharashtra's Thane city in the last 24 hours during which civic authorities received several complaints of tree falls and wall collapses, an official said on Tuesday.

No person was reported to be injured, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Seven vehicles were damaged after the compound wall of a commercial complex collapsed at Vashi in Navi Mumbai due to the heavy rain on Monday evening.

The impact caused an adjacent road to cave-in, pulling along a tempo and six other vehicles, including some two-wheelers, Tadvi said.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

During the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the city received 114.31 mm of rainfall, he said.

With this, the total rainfall received in the city so far this monsoon has reached 534.31 mm, compared to 146.45 mm during the same time last year, the official said.

In the last 24 hours, the TMC received a total of 36 complaints of rain-related incidents, including 14 of tree collapse and eight involving fall of large branches of trees, the official said.

There were also two reports each of compound wall collapses, water pipeline leakage and waterlogging. One fire-related complaint was registered, while six other miscellaneous complaints were also addressed, he said.