Heavy rains continue in Kerala, IMD sounds red alert in two districts

Kozhikode (Kerala): Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, especially the hilly areas of its northern districts on Thursday, disrupting the normal life there.

Incidents of flooding, uprooting of trees and minor landslides have been reported from many parts of northern Kerala districts.

Widespread heavy rains have been reported in the hilly areas of Wayanad district with 29 houses partially damaged, over 700 people shifted to 22 camps and a rise in water levels of rivers flowing through the region.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a red alert for two districts in the state.

The IMD issued a red alert in Wayanad and Kannur and sounded an orange alert in eight other districts of the state for the day.

It issued a yellow alert in the remaining six districts for the day.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The IMD further said that moderate rainfall and gusty winds of speeds reaching 50 kilometers per hour were likely at one or two places in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

Heavy rains in the state in the past few days have caused landslides, property damage, waterlogging of roads and flooding of acres of farmland.