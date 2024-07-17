Heavy rains continue in Kerala; orange alert in 8 districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17(PTI) As heavy rains continued to lash Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in eight districts of the state for Wednesday.

The heavy rains caused landslides, property damage, water logging of roads and flooding of acres of farmland with the Central Water Commission (CWC) issuing a warning about a dangerous rise in levels of various rivers in the southern state.

The IMD sounded orange alerts in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for the day.

It also issued a yellow alert in the remaining six districts of the state for the day.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The CWC issued warnings with regard to a dangerous rise in water levels of various rivers, including Achankovil in Pathanamthitta and Thodupuzha in Idukki districts of the state.

It cautioned people living close to the rivers to be careful.

In Ernakulam, a home was damaged in a landslide, but no one was injured and the family living there was moved to a safe location, the district administration said.

The Kottayam district administration said that 45 people were moved to camps following incessant rains there throughout Tuesday night.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran, meanwhile, called upon party workers and members to aid in relief work where people have suffered property damage and other losses due to the heavy rains.

He also urged the Youth Congress, the Kerala Students Union to come forward and help in the relief work.

There should be a strong presence of Congress workers wherever help is needed, he said in a statement issued by the party. PTI HMP HMP ROH