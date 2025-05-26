Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala; relief camps opened

Thiruvananthapuram, May 26 (PTI) Heavy downpours continued to wreak havoc in Kerala on Monday, forcing people to shift to relief camps and safer locations in many places.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the intense monsoon has claimed four lives in the state so far.

As many as 29 houses were destroyed and 868 houses partially damaged across Kerala, the CMO said.

Five relief camps were opened in Wayanad district and one each in Idukki and Kozhikode districts, it added.

As the southwest monsoon intensified two days after its early onset in the state, almost all districts experienced heavy downpours and strong winds, disrupting power supply, inundating homes in low-lying areas, and causing traffic disruptions.

As per reports from across the state, incessant rains have caused widespread uprooting of trees, affecting villages, towns, and high ranges, while swollen water bodies threatened residents in several districts.

While uprooted trees fell upon railway tracks, partially impacting the movement of trains on some routes, waterlogging caused traffic snarls on inland village paths and city roads alike.

Rail traffic was partially affected due to trees falling in various places, and the traffic was restored after removing the obstructions, authorities said.

Trees fell in various sections, including Guruvayur–Punkunnam, Ernakulam South–Ernakulam Town, and Ambalappuzha–Alappuzha, as well as in Tiruvalla Yard, a railway statement said.

With intense rains continuing, a number of tribal families from Puzhamkuni hamlet in Wayanad's Sultan Bathery were moved to relief camps, district authorities said on Monday.

Relief camps were opened in Bathery, and the National Disaster Response Force team is camping in Wayanad district, they added.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel and police had a tough time in Thrissur district, where widespread uprooting of trees posed a danger and caused traffic snarls in various places due to continuous rains.

Intense winds, accompanied by incessant rains, made life miserable in the high ranges of Palakkad district, including the Attappadi and Nelliyampathy areas, they added.

Several people were shifted to relief camps in neighbouring Kozhikode district, where heavy rains have been lashing since Sunday, cutting across villages and high ranges.

Kozhikode district authorities urged residents to exercise caution as the water level of Poonoorpuzha is above the danger level at Kolikkal and at the warning level in Kunnamangalam.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said the distribution sector suffered losses to the tune of Rs 56.77 crore due to the continuing heavy rains and winds.

As many as 1,596 high-tension posts and 10,573 low-tension posts have been destroyed so far due to the rain situation, a KSEB statement added.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a red alert was sounded in 11 districts of the state, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, for the day.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha were placed under an orange alert, it said.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

As heavy rains continued to batter the state, the CMO urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and visits to water bodies, high ranges, and waterfalls.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) also warned that waterlogging on major roads and poor visibility for vehicles may lead to traffic congestion.

They also warned of the possibility of landslides and landslips.

Taking note of the situation, district administrations in Wayanad, Kannur, and Kozhikode declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, government sources said various official meetings and other programmes, including an interaction between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and women from various sectors scheduled to be held in Kochi on Tuesday, have been temporarily postponed due to the rain situation in the state. PTI LGK SSK SA