Heavy rains cripple Telangana, office-goers face harrowing commute

Hyderabad: Heavy rains disrupted normal life in several parts of Telangana on Friday morning, causing waterlogging and traffic issues, especially for commuters in Hyderabad.

Narva in Narayanpet district received the highest rainfall at 44.3 mm between 8.30 am to 11 am, followed by 44 mm at Mujahidpur in Vikarabad district, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

In Hyderabad, 28.5 mm of rain was reported at Dabeerpura, followed by 18 mm of rainfall at Adarshnagar in Qutbullapur.

Office goers faced a harrowing ordeal as roads in the state capital were paralysed by severe waterlogging.

In response, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to be fully prepared to deal with the situation arising out of the rains.

He directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other civic agencies to swiftly address waterlogging and traffic issues in the city.

The Cyberabad police issued an advisory to IT firms to consider work from home option for their employees to avoid traffic congestion in view of the heavy rain forecast by the IMD.