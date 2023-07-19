Heavy rains damage several houses in J-K’s Kathua, 5 dead

Jammu: Five people, including three children, were killed after heavy rains triggered landslides and left several houses damaged in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas ordered an immediate ex-gratia relief of Rs 50,000 to the kin of the deceased.

“We have five confirmed deaths in rain-related incidents, while three others are still trapped under the debris of a collapsed house in Bani Tehsil,” Minhas told PTI.

Expressing condolences over the loss of lives, he said an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 for the next of kin of deceased and Rs 25,000 to the injured was sanctioned.

He said a rescue operation is on to trace three persons who are believed to be trapped under the debris of their house at Surjan.

A police official said two houses collapsed in the village, trapping five inmates. While bodies of Shahbaz Ahmad (14) and Nazir Tabassum (10) were recovered by the rescuers, three others are still missing and an operation to retrieve them is on. At Sitti village, a 13-year-old came under a landslide near his house.

Body of a 55-year-old was also recovered after she came under a landslide near her house at Drangal-Mandote, the official said.

A 50-year-old identified as Sham Lal also died under a landslide at Bhuldi Nallah near Daggar while he was trying to clear a water passage to avoid damage to his house, he said, adding Lal’s body was recovered and handed over to his family.

The official said while two houses were completely damaged, several other houses suffered partial damages.