Heavy rains disrupt life in Karnataka’s Coastal, Malnad areas

Mangaluru/Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), May 25 (PTI) Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt normal life across Dakshina Kannada and parts of Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday, with several rain-related incidents reported, officials said.

Trees were uprooted in many areas across these coastal and Malnad (Western Ghats) regions. Water levels in the Netravati and other rivers have risen, leading to flooding in agricultural fields, they added.

The India Meteorological Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

According to district authorities in Mangaluru, waterlogging was reported at Pumpwell after the stormwater canal overflowed, submerging roads, including the underpass near the Pumpwell flyover.

Vehicular movement was affected for several hours, as well.

In Puttur, a woman sustained minor injuries when a portion of a partially demolished wall near the Mahalingeshwara Temple collapsed during the downpour. Sources said a section of the old building, which had been left standing, gave way after continuous rain.

In Belthangady taluk, floodwaters from the overflowing Netravati River entered an areca nut plantation in Kayartodi village, Mundaje, leading to waterlogging of agricultural land.

Near Nujibalthila, close to Kadaba, four people—including a child—were injured when a tree fell on their moving car. The incident occurred while the vehicle was travelling from Kukke Subrahmanya to Dharmasthala. Locals rescued the passengers, who were later shifted to a hospital. The car was severely damaged.

Udupi district is also experiencing heavy rainfall.

In another incident in Chikkamagaluru district, a tourist car skidded off the road and plunged into a stream near Chakkamakki village in Mudigere taluk.

The accident was attributed to poor visibility and slippery roads caused by heavy rain and winds. Passengers sustained minor injuries. A resident rescued them using a rope and brought them to safety.

Authorities are monitoring the situation as more rain is forecast in the region.

Damage assessment is underway, officials said.

Many parts of the Kodagu district are also experiencing continuous rainfall. There are reports of the death of a woman named Gauri (50), of Arji village in Virajpet taluk, after a tree fell on her house on Saturday.

With heavy rains in Bhagamandala and Talakaveri, the water level at the Triveni Sangama (confluence) has risen, sources said.

Several parts of Hassan district, too, have been receiving continuous rainfall, sources added.

In Bengaluru and surrounding regions, the weather remained generally cloudy, with light to moderate rainfall reported in some areas, officials said. PTI COR KSU SSK