Heavy rains disrupt life in Kerala; orange alert issued in six districts

Thiruvananthapuram, May 23 (PTI) Heavy rains continued to lash various parts of Kerala, affecting the normal way of life, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday sounding an orange alert in six districts of the state for the day.

The IMD also said that the monsoon was likely to arrive in the state in the next two days and that there was a possibility of widespread rain in Kerala during the next seven days.

It issued an orange alert in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state for the day.

Besides that, it issued a red alert in Kannur and Kasaragod from May 24 to May 26 and in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad for May 25 and 26.

It also issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for May 26.

Additionally, it issued an orange alert in nine districts of the state for May 24, seven on May 25, four on May 26 and six on May 27.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD also said that there was a possibility of strong winds along the coastal areas and the interiors and cautioned people, including fishermen, to take precautionary measures.

It has been directed that fishing be not permitted along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts from Friday to May 27.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) said there was a possibility of high waves of up to 3.5 meters at various places along the coastal areas of the state on Saturday. PTI HMP HMP SSK