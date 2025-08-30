Heavy rains disrupt normal life in coastal, Malnad districts; schools shut in Uttara Kannada

Mangaluru, Aug 30 (PTI) Heavy rains continued to lash parts of coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka on Saturday, affecting normal life in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts.

In Honnavar taluk of Uttara Kannada, the Deputy Commissioner ordered a holiday for all anganwadis, primary and high schools on August 30 as a precautionary measure in view of incessant rains expected during the day.

Dakshina Kannada district administration has also declared a holiday for Anganwadis and schools up to the level of high school on Saturday.

Fishermen in all three coastal districts have been warned against venturing into the sea as the coastal belt continues to experience strong winds and rough waves.

In the Udupi district, heavy downpour has led to flooding in some interior villages.

According to officials, minor landslides were reported from Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts in the Malnad region. Some interior roads and commercial plantations were damaged due to these landslides.

Kodagu district also received heavy rainfall, triggering concerns over fresh landslides in vulnerable areas. The district administration has asked residents in high-risk zones to remain cautious.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored across all rain-affected districts and measures are being taken to prevent casualties. PTI COR AMP ADB