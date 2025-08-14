Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Telangana for third day

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI) Normal life has been disrupted in several parts of Telangana due to heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The downpour resulted in waterlogging on the roads and inundation of low-lying areas at some places.

Rivulets and other water bodies are overflowing, causing disruption of road connectivity between villages in various districts.

The Musi river in the city is also flowing above its banks after officials released water from the Himayat Sagar reservoir.

Widespread rainfall continued in the state for the second day in a row on Thursday. Kothaguda in Mahabubabad district received 122.3 mm of rainfall between 8.30 AM to 9 PM, followed by 99 mm of rain at Rudrur in Nizamabad.

Despite the weather department predicting heavy downpour for Hyderabad, the city did not experience significant rainfall on Thursday.

Tolichowki received 14 mm of rainfall, while only four other locations in the city recorded two mm of rain during the day.

State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who held a video conference to review the situation arising out of the rains, directed district collectors to take precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property.

The minister said Rs 1 crore has been released to each of the 33 districts for immediate relief measures.

He asked collectors to stay vigilant in view of the heavy rain forecast for the next three days, an official release said.

In Hyderabad, he instructed that the municipal administration, water board, and traffic police work in coordination to avoid public inconvenience.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, in a statement, said seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), each comprising 50 personnel, have been deployed for relief works in the state as directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a forecast issued on Thurday night, the Met office here said light to moderate rain, thundershowers and intense spells at times, accompanied by gusty winds, are very likely to occur in the city towards the evening on Friday.

In a separate release, it said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda and other districts on Friday.

It also said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and other districts. PTI SJR SJR ROH