Heavy rains disrupt traffic in several parts of Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Overnight heavy rains in the national capital led to traffic snarls in several parts of the city on Thursday causing inconvenience to commuters.

Harsh Kumar, who was travelling from Ghaziabad to Mayur Vihar, said that the traffic was heavy near Anand Vihar.

"The traffic was heavy from Ramprastha towards Anand Vihar. I took alternative routes to reach Mayur Vihar," Kumar said.

The Delhi Police wrote on X that the traffic is affected on the Ring Road in the carriageway from the Hanuman Mandir towards the ISBT due to waterlogging near the out-gate of ISBT.

Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Hanuman mandir towards ISBT due to water logging near the out gate of the ISBT, Kashmere Gate. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/KUEA118NnF — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 1, 2024

The police also said that the traffic was affected on the outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Nehru Place towards Hauz Khas due to waterlogging near the Chirag Delhi Flyover.

"Traffic is affected on the MB Road in the carriageway from Tughlakabad towards Khanpur due to waterlogging near Ratiya Marg and Hamdard T-point.

"Traffic is affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Khanpur towards Tughlakabad due to waterlogging opposite the Ambedkar Nagar Bus Depot, Tigri Mor and Vayusenabad," it wrote on X.

Traffic is affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Tughlakabad towards Khanpur due to waterlogging near Ratiya Marg and Hamdard T-point. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/VgUyrmjzsl — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 1, 2024

Similarly, traffic was also affected on Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg from the Apsara Border towards Anand Vihar, on the Rohtak Road from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka, on the Mathura Road from Badarpur towards Ashram due to waterlogging.