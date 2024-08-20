Heavy rains drench Delhi; several areas waterlogged

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday morning, causing widespread waterlogging and triggering traffic snarls in multiple stretches.

The downpour led to traffic congestion in many areas, with the Delhi Traffic Police advising commuters to take alternate routes.

"Traffic is disrupted on Minto Road due to waterlogging under Minto Bridge, with diversions at Connaught Place Outer Circle and Minto Road.Commuters are advised to use alternate routes such as JLN Marg, Barakhamba Road, and Ranjeet Singh Marg," it said in a post while sharing a picture of a road submerged in water.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa due to potholes and waterlogging. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate routes accordingly," the traffic police said.

Traffic was affected on several roads, including Nigam Bodh Ghat, Chatta Rail Chowk, Mangi Bridge, Mundka, IP Marg, Minto Bridge, and Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa, along with other locations, according to the traffic police.

During the early hours, downtown Ridge recorded 72.4 mm of rainfall, while Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 28.7 mm, Lodi Road recorded 25.6 mm, and Ayanagar recorded 2.2 mm, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Southwesterly winds are feeding moisture from the Arabian Sea into the Monsoon trough, which is passing through Delhi. Additionally, cold, dry air associated with a localised, weak western disturbance has interacted with warm, moist monsoonal winds, resulting in the intense early morning showers in Delhi according to the IMD.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert (be aware) for the city.A yellow alert indicates bad weather conditions and the possibility that these conditions may worsen, causing disruptions to daily life for the next three days.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches below normal, according to the weather department.

The humidity level stood at 100 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 268 mm of rainfall in August, which is 70 percent above normal, according to the IMD.