Heavy rains expected in north, central Kerala in next few days

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall for north and central Kerala in the coming days, issuing an orange alert for seven districts on December 1.

The districts under the orange alert on December 1 are Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

For December 2, an orange alert has been issued for six districts: Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for eight districts on the same day.

An orange alert signifies very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. PTI SSK HMP SSK KH