Heavy rains flood several areas in Nagpur; 180 rescued

Nagpur, Sep 23 (PTI) Heavy rains flooded many parts of Nagpur city, following which 180 people, including 40 students from a school for the hearing and speech-impaired, were rescued, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi on Saturday.

The National Disaster Response (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are rescuing people from flooded homes and streets. Two Army units are reaching the Ambazari area, where a lake overflowed, said Fadnavis.

The city received torrential downpours from Friday midnight. According to the weather department, Nagpur airport reported 106 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am.

Several roads and residential areas have been inundated due to heavy rains, said officials.

The administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

Fadnavis, who is an MLA from Nagpur, took to X in the morning to share that he was continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city.

“There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low-lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected,” said his office on X.

The deputy CM has instructed the Nagpur collector, municipal commissioner and police commissioner to “immediately activate multiple teams for rescuing people who are stuck at few places”, Fadnavis’s office said.

Later, Fadnavis said on X that two units of NDRF and two units of SDRF, which were divided into 7 groups, had rescued 140 citizens. Similarly, 40 students were rescued from a school for the hearing and speech-impaired, he said.

The fire department is also carrying out rescue work, the deputy CM said.

Fadnavis also appealed to people not to believe in any rumours.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has advised people not to step out of their homes unless necessary. Due to continuous rains, many city roads are waterlogged, it said waterlogged.

The Nagpur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said “severe/moderate thunderstorm with lightning” will likely continue at isolated places in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. There is also a possibility of “intense rain at isolated places” in these areas, it said.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Wardha and some parts of Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia districts.

Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Amravati, Yavatmal and Gadchiroli, it added. PTI CLS NR