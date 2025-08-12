Heavy rains flood Warangal, relief shelters set up

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Several low-lying areas in Warangal town were inundated on Tuesday following heavy rains, prompting authorities to set up six relief centres for flood-affected residents.

Sai Ganesh Colony, Lenin Nagar, Giri Prasad Colony and other localities in the limits of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) were submerged after the downpour on Monday night.

An official release said 1,300 people were provided breakfast on Tuesday in six relief centres, an official release said.

Warangal district Collector Satya Sarada, who visited the rain-hit areas along with officials, said congestion in the storm-water drains was obstructing the flow of water.

The GWMC has initiated measures to expand the drainage system, an official release quoted her as saying.

She urged people in low-lying areas to move to relief centres in view of the rain forecast on Tuesday night.

GWMC Commissioner Chahat Bajpai said Disaster Response Force (DRF) and engineering teams were ready to be deployed.

While the flood water was being pumped out, permanent solution would be provided by expanding the drainage systems and removing the encroachments on the drains, she said.

Meanwhile, the Musi river in Hyderabad was in spate following heavy rain in the city.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would hold a video conference with officials Tuesday evening, official sources said.