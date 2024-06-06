Heavy rains forecast at places in Krishna basin

Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) Places in the Krishna basin in Karnataka were likely to receive moderate to isolated heavy rainfall till June 13, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

It forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains as well as isolated heavy rains till June 13.

It has also said due to heavy rains forecast over places in the upper Krishna basin from June 8 to 11, there would be a likely increase in the inflows into the Krishna basin.

Meanwhile, in the Cauvery basin, till June 11, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains are likely, the KSNDMC said. The agency also said post June 11, rains are likely to reduce in the region.

According to data from KSNDMC telemetric rain gauge locations across the state, widespread rains were reported in Bengaluru Urban and Kolar on June 5 and the maximum rainfall is recorded at Sangareshkoppa in Saundatti taluk, Belagavi district with 107.5 mm.

Incidentally, Malnad and coastal regions registered a significant deficit in rainfall of -20 per cent to -59 per cent. While Malnad received 18 mm, compared to the 25 mm it receives around this time, coastal regions recorded only 25 mm as against 60 mm, according to the realised rainfall details of KSNDMC, registered between June 1 and 5.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru (urban and rural), Bellary, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Raichur, Tumakuru, Udupi and Yadgir today, according to India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru. PTI JR SS