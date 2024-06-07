Heavy rains forecast for Goa till June 11, warning for fisherfolk

Panaji, Jun 7 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an `orange' alert for Goa, forecasting heavy rains over the next four days, and warning fisherfolk against venturing into the sea.

The state has already been receiving pre-monsoon showers.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and winds gusting at 40-50 kmph was very likely in isolated places in both North and South Goa districts, the IMD said.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 35 to 45 kmph gusting upto 55 kmph was likely to prevail along and off North Maharashtra coast on June 8, it said.

Similar weather with wind speeds 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph was likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra-Goa coast on June 9-11, it added.

Fishermen were advised not to venture along and off North Maharashtra coast during the period, the IMD said. PTI RPS MVG KRK